3 shot, 1 dead in Chickasaw

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person died and two people were injured in a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

A call came in at 9:15 p.m. Sunday of a shooting in the 1000 block of Cecil Avenue.

First responders arrived at the location and found three men, all believed to be in their 20s, with gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two victims were transported to UofL Hospital. One victim was listed in serious condition and the other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police believe the shooting occurred on or near the driveway next door to the residence. It was unclear how many shooters there were, or if the suspects even lived in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-7684.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.