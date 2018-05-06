A tale of two cities, two mayors as they bet on the Derby

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Its pictures show pristine pastures and grazing race horses. But the images aren't of Louisville, but rather Ocala, Florida.

"Ocala is the horse capitol of the world. I know Mayor Fischer will see this and he'll chuckle," Ocala's Mayor, Kent Guinn, told WAVE 3 News.

Guinn and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer are friends. And for the fifth time, they made a bet over who would win the Derby by offering up a bottle of Kentucky bourbon and a bottle of Ocala brandy.

"I think mine came in next to last, and I think the Mayor's came in last. So you know, we didn't do too good," Guinn chuckled.

Mayor Fischer chose Mendelssohn, who was bred in Kentucky. Mayor Guinn picked Magnum Moon, who was trained under Todd Pletcher in Ocala.

My pick for the annual @KentuckyDerby bet with @CityofOcalaFL's Mayor Kent Guinn is Mendelssohn. We’re looking forward to welcoming Mayor Guinn on his return to Louisville for the Derby! https://t.co/UhQd3b6l74 — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) May 2, 2018

But Magnum Moon was just one of 17 horses in the Derby with ties to the Florida town. Its county boasts 650 training facilities.

"Everyone knew Ocala and so I was very happy about that," Guinn said.

American Pharoah was broken in Ocala. Affirmed - another Triple Crown winner - was born, bred and trained there.

"We welcome the folks from Louisville to Ocala, just like you welcomed me to your city, so we'd be happy to have you," Guinn told WAVE 3 News.

This was Mayor Guinn's second trip to the Derby, but it won't be his last.

"There's nothing like this event, anywhere," he said. "The people are so nice, they're very welcoming and it's just a great place to be. Love it."

Mayor Fischer joked that Ocala likes to thinks of themselves as the horse capital of the country, but that everybody knows that's not true. In true Fischer fashion, he said, "Louisville is a compassionate city, so we're playing along with it."

