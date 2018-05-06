Crews work to put out fire in Okolona - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Crews work to put out fire in Okolona

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WAVE 3 News Archives) (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews responded to a working structure fire in Okolona, MetroSafe said.

A call came in around 9:30 p.m. Sunday of a fire in the 500 block of Abell Avenue.

Firefighters were on the scene as of 9:45 p.m. actively working to stop the flames, officials said. 

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS  
+ News app: Apple | Android  
+ Weather app: Apple | Android  

No other information has been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly