Crews work to put out fire in Okolona

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews responded to a working structure fire in Okolona, MetroSafe said.

A call came in around 9:30 p.m. Sunday of a fire in the 500 block of Abell Avenue.

Firefighters were on the scene as of 9:45 p.m. actively working to stop the flames, officials said.

No other information has been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

