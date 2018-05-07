'American Ninja Warrior' host discusses his fight with rheumatoid arthritis

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Imagine a life characterized by chronic pain, where simple tasks such as climbing stairs or even chopping vegetables can be excruciating. For the more than 54 million Americans who have doctor-diagnosed arthritis, these limitations can be daily realities.

May is Arthritis Awareness Month. Arthritis is America’s #1 disability, affecting roughly one in four adults, including physician-turned-TV Host Matt Iseman.



Now just 46, the host of American Ninja Warrior and the first winner of The New Celebrity Apprentice was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis at age 30.



Iseman joined us live on WAVE 3 News Midday to tell the story of his own journey with arthritis and provide viewers with information and resources to support their personal struggles with this debilitating disease.

