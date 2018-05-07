SWAT situation near Bashford Manor Lane ends

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Paragon Court, near Bashford Manor Lane, around 2 a.m. Monday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – After more than five hours, a SWAT situation came to an end in Louisville.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Paragon Court, near Bashford Manor Lane, around 2 a.m. Monday on a report of an Emergency Protective Order violation, according to Louisville Metro Police Department special operations division major Tim Burkett.

Burkett said the suspect barricaded himself inside of the apartment and after negotiations failed officers had to use tactical maneuvers to get the suspect out.

The suspect was taken into custody around 7:45 a.m.

No additional information has been released.

