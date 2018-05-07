Drunken man's choice of bed causes Munich commuter chaos

BERLIN (AP) - An intoxicated man's ill-advised decision to spend the night on a freight train caused commuter chaos in Munich as police had to shut down all traffic at a busy station to look for him.
Munich police said Monday they received an emergency call at 5:20 a.m. from a man who said he'd woken up in a container on a train near the Pasing station, Munich's third largest, and couldn't get out.
But police say the 25-year-old city man was so drunk when he entered the container he wasn't sure where it was.
Police shut down all rail traffic and went train-to-train, eventually finding him at 6:20 a.m.
In total, 86 trains were affected with 1,280 minutes of delays, 37 cancellations and 21 partial cancellations. The man faces trespassing-related charges.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
New video shows officers joking with three black people considering suing over what they say was an excessive response to a racially motivated 911 call in Southern California.More >>
New video shows officers joking with three black people considering suing over what they say was an excessive response to a racially motivated 911 call in Southern California.More >>
Federal authorities have charged a 27-year-old Chicago man in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago.More >>
Federal authorities have charged a 27-year-old Chicago man in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago.More >>
Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranMore >>
Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranMore >>
Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibilityMore >>
Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibilityMore >>
US health panel that once opposed prostate screening now says it is up to men and their doctorsMore >>
US health panel that once opposed prostate screening now says it is up to men and their doctorsMore >>
Trump to tell the world whether he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranMore >>
Trump to tell the world whether he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranMore >>
Body camera footage shows police officers rescuing a woman from her sinking vehicle in a suburban Houston lakeMore >>
Body camera footage shows police officers rescuing a woman from her sinking vehicle in a suburban Houston lakeMore >>