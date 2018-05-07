Home catches fire in Clifton Heights

The fire was reported in the 70 block of Winifrede Lane at 7:30 a.m. Monday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – No one was injured when a home caught on fire in the Clifton Heights neighborhood.

The fire was reported in the 70 block of Winifrede Lane at 7:30 a.m. Monday.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 3 shot, 1 dead in Chickasaw

+ Indiana drug take-back program collects 1,700 pounds

+ Corrections officer dragged by suspect while tracking down man on HIP

Fire officials said the fire started in the basement of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.