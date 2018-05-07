UPDATE: KentuckyOne Health suspends employee following human trafficking bust

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At least eight men were arrested over Derby weekend on human trafficking charges. One of whom was an employee at KentuckyOne Health.

Arrest reports by Louisville Metro police say the seven of the suspects responded to an online ad placed by an undercover officer posing as a minor. The ads were placed on at least two websites. The arrests were made when the suspect arrived at the meet site, a hotel off Hurstbourne Parkway, after arraigning to take part in a sex act in exchange for money.

Thomas D. Falls 34, of Louisville was one of eight arrested. KentuckyOne Health released a statement about Falls involvement in the investigation and his employment status:

"KentuckyOne Health has suspended the employment of Thomas Falls, pending the outcome of this investigation. While the charges against Falls are unrelated to our organization, we will cooperate with authorities to ensure the ongoing safety of all patients and the public."

The eighth arrest, Clifford Steven Johnson, 63, of Charlestown, IN, was made by Jeffersontown police after they saw a glass pipe and a bag of suspected heroin on a table through the open door of his room at Red Roof Inn on South Hurstbourne Parkway. A woman inside the room told officers that Johnson "coerced her into performing acts of prostitution" in exchange for heroin. The woman also said Johnson regularly brought men to her to have sex with for money which she gave to him.

Falls, Johnson and the other suspects - Nicholas Hilerio Alfaro , 26, of Louisville; Singh Bir Tamang, 19, of Louisville; Robin Perdomo-Reyes, 22, of Louisville; Rodney H. Ellithorpe, 38, of Louisville; Jason Stinson, 39, of Elizabethtown, and Garrett D. Stanbery, 42, of Louisville - are charged with one count each of promoting human trafficking. Johnson is also charged with trafficking in controlled substances. The other seven men are charged with using electronic communications to procure a minor for sex.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.