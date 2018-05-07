Man shot, killed in Chickasaw identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The name of a man who was shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood has been released.

Jeffrey Flanigan, 33, died from gunshot wounds he suffered in the 1000 block of Cecil Avenue at 9:44 p.m. Sunday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Wayne Pryse.

PREVIOUS STORY: 3 shot, 1 dead in Chickasaw

Flanigan and two other people were shot. The other two victims were transported to University of Louisville Hospital. One victim was listed in serious condition and the other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

