Triple murder suspect back in Louisville and back in court

It's taken months for a man accused of killing three people to make his way back to Louisville from Florida.

Christopher Olivo, 46, was booked into Metro Corrections May 3 and made a quick court appearance the next morning. Olivo gave the judge a thumbs up at the end. His bond was set at $1 million.

Olivo was back in court Monday afternoon. A not guilty plea was entered. He will be back in court June 21st.

Louisville Metro police say Olivo killed Geneva Miles, 39, the mother of his child, her brother Mike Miles, 27, and his wife Catherine Miles, 24, on January 11 in a home on Venango Drive in Pleasure Ridge Park.

The two young children of Mike and Catherine Miles were inside the home at the time of the murders. Police say the two young children were left in their cribs for at least 12 hours hungry and their diapers were full.

Olivo fled with his two-year-old daughter and left her with family in Hernando County, Florida. Using OnStar, police tracked Olivo to Pinellas County, Florida where he was taken into custody. Authorities say Olivo had on a ballistic vest and AK-47 assault rifle in the passenger seat.

Olivo is charged with three counts of murder, kidnapping, criminal abuse, tampering with evidence and unlawful imprisonment.

