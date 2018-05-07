Hep A cases confirmed in Bullitt Co. Jail

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Inmates at the Bullitt County Jail have tested positive for hepatitis A.

Bullitt County Jailer Martha Knox confirms there are 3-4 cases of hep A at the jail currently.

Knox confirmed the jail is following a protcol developed several months ago with the Bullitt County Health Department.

An inmate exhibiting symptoms will get an official diagnosis after they are sent out for more medical care. The hospital then notifies the jail, and they'll determine where the inmate has been and vaccinate those who have been near them.

If anyone is released before they know they're sick, the health department will make a notification to the former inmate.

Knox said the jail is also doing extra cleaning to help quell the spread of the disease.

