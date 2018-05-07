SkyStar coming down, may be back next Derby season

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -It lit up the night sky and provided spectacular views of Derby City, but now, piece by piece the SkyStar Observation Wheel is coming down at the base of the Big Four Bridge.

While warm temperatures and sunshine on its last day brought big crowds, the Ohio Valley weather didn't do the attraction any favors during its five week stint.

"Our experience was that the attraction was extremely popular, when the weather was nice," Waterfront Development Corporation Event Coordinator Ashley Smith said.

Unfortunately for SkyStar, Waterfront Development and the public, bad weather dominated during SkyStar's five-week run. First, the Observation Wheel came in on the heels of a flood.

"We had to punt, so to speak," Smith explained, "We had planned to put the wheel out on the lawn parallel to the road and we simply could not do it."

Instead, it went to the base of the Big Four Bridge, which turned out to be a nice location for the attraction. Shortly after installation, cold and rainy days kept folks away. SkyStar also has a wind threshold, and some wind speeds kept them closed. The day after Derby, the sun came out bringing the crowds.

"It was a gorgeous day here at the park and it was busy into the evening hours," Smith said.

"It's one of those bittersweet things for us too, when we have to pack up and leave," SkyStar's Director of Operations Michael Montgomery said.

Montgomery said the Louisville community has been spectacular, but the observation wheel has a date in Norfolk, Virginia. Gondola by six-person Gondola, it's coming down. He compared it to a jigsaw puzzle when it comes to taking it apart, it's not a quick process.

"Balance and weight is a huge factor with taking it down," Montgomery said. "It takes us roughly 36 hours, we try to do 12 hour shifts." Some Gondolas come off the top, then others off the bottom, into multiple trucks.

SkyStar attendee Linda Schneider said her family enjoyed it, saying the view was priceless.

"My daughter and son-in-law and two grandsons got to ride on it and they loved it," Schneider said.

SkyStar operators kept hearing riders were in awe of the view.

"You can do the walking bridge and you're about 50 feet in the air," Montgomery said, "When I take you to 150 feet and you're starting to see the skyline and how the river unfolds down to the falls of the Ohio," he explained, that's the ticket.

We asked Schneider and her friend Linda Rudolph if the ride returns would they try it. They both said yes.

Waterfront Development leaders say they would like to see the wheel back seasonally, and are talking to SkyStar about next year. They may also be looking at a new attraction for the Waterfront this summer but for now are keeping it under wraps.

