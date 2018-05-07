JCTA hosts closed meeting to discuss state takeover concerns

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Following last week's recommendation the state should manage Jefferson County Public Schools, the teachers union organized a closed meeting to discuss the possible takeover.

JCTA posted the following about the event on their Facebook page:

"Cut through the fake news, gossip, and rumors and find out the facts about what KBE Interim Commissioner Wayne Lewis' recommendation of state takeover means for you as a JCTA member. Get informed and then get busy! We will need every member to be and stay engaged to fight back and move forward."

"It's extremely scary -- anytime there's something that's unknown it's scary," teacher Carren Cook said. "We want to know about how it affects our children, how it affects our job, we want to know how we can best support our kids with the state takeover."

The forum was moved to Atherton High School to accommodate the large number of teachers who showed up.

Teacher Kristin Logsdon has been with the district for 25 years.

"People are waking up, people are seeing what's happening now, it's unprecedented at least not here at least not by me," Logsdon said. "The stakes are much higher right now and it's like I said very unsettling."

Logsdon said she's afraid the job she signed up for could change drastically under a state takeover.

"I'm hopeful but unsettled; a little scared for a variety of reasons," Logsdon said.

Non-union members were not allowed inside the JCTA meeting. Members couldn't tell us exactly what was discussed, but teachers left feeling more in control.

"They just told us to stay positive and I can't really share anything, but, I'm better about the whole situation," teacher Sherrie Johnson said. "It's all about the kids."

JCTA has scheduled a public forum for Thursday at 7 p.m. at King Solomon Baptist Church.

