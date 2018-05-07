Airbnb tax collected during record Derby weekend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Before last weekend, Airbnb projected that they'd have the greatest influx of guests into Louisville for the event that they'd ever seen on their platform. Spokespeople said Monday that estimate was accurate.

Like always, the Kentucky Derby produced a host of winners in many different ways.

The event generated millions for the local economy and it may help keep tourists coming to Louisville all year long.

Jonathon Klunk's property just entered the short-term rental market in time for Derby.

"The minute you see this view of downtown, you can kind of see the bridges partially through the trees," Klunk said, on the building’s balcony. His apartment also features several sleeping arrangements.

Those details are some of the reasons he said the space was a special grab for Key Source Properties, the short-term rental management company he started about a year ago, which uses platforms like Airbnb.

"This is by far the best Derby we've seen," Klunk said.

Klunk adds his business managed 35 rental properties over the weekend and ended up making revenues upward of $200,000.

This year is also the first time that success will be shared with the city of Louisville.

"The city of Louisville has begun levying a tax, the same as levied on regular hotel stays," Stacey Yates, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Louisville Convention and Visitor Center said.

An Airbnb press release states during Derby Week, Louisville Residents earned more than $2.3 million from the platform, welcoming around 5,700 guests.

According to city officials, in April, Airbnb began automatically collecting and remitting a transient room tax of 8.5 percent.

Yates said a portion of that new revenue will help bring more visitors to town.

"It's very chicken and egg,” Yates said. “It all goes back to marketing the city as a tourism destination."

CVB officials said the bureau, with a $17 million budget, will collect 4.5 percent of the total local taxes paid by Airbnb, which will fund things like travel brochures, trade show visits and ad campaigns.

"It’s a win for everybody, because it really helps to bring everybody up to the standards," Klunk said.

Klunk adds that he believes the move is fantastic for his growing business because it will solve a big problem in the market.

"Many people in our community have found there were many people flying under the radar not paying their taxes," Klunk said.

Now, he believes it'll be harder to do that, which will allow legitimate businesses to thrive.

