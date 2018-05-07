Look inside the new AC Hotel in NuLu

This is the AC Hotel bar. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

This is the lobby of the AC Hotel. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News got a look inside the NuLu neighborhood's newest hotel on Monday.

The AC Hotel Louisville Downtown is five stories tall with more than 150 guest rooms. It's located on East Market Street at Shelby in the middle of the bustling NuLu neighborhood.

>> More Louisville Metro news on wave3.com

The design is European-inspired and there's a focus on technology. Each guestroom has a Smart TV and free high-speed Wi-Fi.

The AC Hotel opened just in time for Derby.

A room on an average night goes for $189 plus tax.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.