LMPD officers throw party for sick child

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several Louisville Metro Police officers spent their weekend throwing a party for a sick child.

Zachary has Hutchinson Gilford Progeria, a fatal aging disease with no cure.

Third Division Officer Mike Rach is friends with his family, so he decided to throw Zachary a party.

Zachary got to hang with the LMPD Air Unit, K-9s, EMS and several third division officers at the Fairdale Fire Department.

