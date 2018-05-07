Travel agency preyed on senior citizens, leaving them out thousands of dollars

Travel Crazy customers said they received cancellation notices, but never got a refund. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In Louisville, 18 complaints were filed against a Shelbyville-based travel agency for canceling vacations and never refunding the money.

The Attorney General said a majority of Kenn Harp's customers were senior citizens.

For years, Nettie Wilson used the agency Travel Crazy to book trips to see Kentucky play post-season basketball.

"This would take us to all of the games and d rop us off, because most of the people on the trip -- myself included -- were senior citizens," Wilson explained.

She said Harp offered convenient travel packages to see the team play on the road and that past trips were successful -- until 2017.

"We felt like he was our friend," Wilson said. "He had always taken care of us and we thought, 'What kind of fools are we?'"

Wilson received a few cancellation notices, but said she was never refunded the $4,000 she spent with Travel Crazy. Forty others throughout Kentucky came forward with similar claims.

"We tried to get Mr. Harp to respond to us, but could not get a response," Bruce Gadansky, The Better Business Bureau COO, said.

Gadansky said the travel agency was accredited with the BBB since 2006. Harp did not resolve the refund complaints and his accreditation with the BBB was revoked.

In many cancellation letters Harp claimed his business had fallen on hard times and he was filing bankruptcy. Attorney General Andy Beshear said there is no proof of that.

"It's going to be on them to make it right or we will pursue them in court through every means that we can, if we have to through bankruptcy to make sure people get their money back," Beshear said.

The BBB contacted Beshear's office in December. Along with the Shelby County Sheriff's Department, they were able to build a case and file suit against Travel Crazy.

Wilson said she's persistent and found other ways to make it to UK games. Now, she will push for justice.

"I would like my money back but I would like to see him prosecuted if we can," she said.

Beshear said the owner tried to open another travel agency in March under the name Plus Tours Incs. If you have been the victim of any kind of travel agency scam in Kentucky you should contact Beshear's office.

