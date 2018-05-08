Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop the Feeling' video without music - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop the Feeling' video without music is pretty weird

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
YouTuber Jono Howan is responsible for the hilariously odd video. (Source: mashable.com) YouTuber Jono Howan is responsible for the hilariously odd video. (Source: mashable.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Justin Timberlake's song "Can't Stop The Feeling" is a catchy little ditty, but take away the music from the music video and you have a pretty strange clip on your hands.

YouTuber Jono Howan is responsible for the hilariously odd video. Take a look for yourself.

