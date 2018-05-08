The Latest: Cuomo appoints special prosecutor

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this March 21, 2016, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks during a news conference in New York. Schneiderman, who had taken on high-profile roles as an advocate for women's issues and an ...

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the resignation of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman following accusations of physical abuse from four women (all times local):

8 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWO'-moh) has appointed a special prosecutor to investigate allegations of abuse by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE'-dur-muhn).

Cuomo late Tuesday said Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas will investigate and possibly prosecute "any and all matters concerning the public allegations" against Schneiderman.

Cuomo says Singas also will probe whether Schneiderman used his staff or office resources to facilitate the alleged abusive liaisons.

Four women accused the Democrat of physical violence in a New Yorker article.

Schneiderman, who has resigned, has implied his conduct was either welcomed by the women, or was not as they described.

___

3:30 p.m.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey says the resignation of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman was "absolutely right" following allegations of violence against women by the fellow Democrat.

Healey has joined Schneiderman in several lawsuits against the Trump administration and Healey told reporters Tuesday that the work of their offices will forge ahead.

Healey signed onto a lawsuit led by Schneiderman last month challenging the administration's decision to add a citizenship question to the federal census.

Healey called the allegations against Schneiderman "troubling and disturbing" but says the office of attorney general is always bigger than one AG.

The women described being slapped and choked, verbally abused and threatened by Schneiderman.

Schneiderman has implied his conduct was either welcomed by the women, or was not as they described.

___

2:15 p.m.

Long Island prosecutors say they are also investigating allegations of abuse by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

Four women accused the Democrat of physical violence in a New Yorker article. The women say some of the alleged abuse occurred in the Hamptons in Suffolk County and one says he drove drunk there.

Two of the women went on the record and said Schneiderman hit them without their consent and often after drinking.

Schneiderman says he engaged in "role-playing and other consensual sexual activity," but didn't assault anyone. He didn't address the drunken driving claim.

Neither woman filed police complaints, but both say they sought out medical attention.

New York police Commissioner James O'Neill says they will work with the district attorney's office on investigating the allegations in New York.

___

1:15 p.m.

New York lawmakers are beginning the task of selecting the state's next attorney general, less than a day after two-term Democrat Eric Schneiderman's stunning downfall amid allegations that he physically abused four women.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said after a closed-door meeting with fellow Democrats who control the chamber Tuesday that only the protocols of appointing a successor to Schneiderman were discussed.

He says they haven't yet started talking about specific candidates.

State law gives the Legislature the authority to appoint a successor to the attorney general with a joint vote by the Senate and Assembly. Since Democrats hold the overall majority of the 213 total seats, the next attorney general likely will be a Democrat.

Any appointment would be temporary, however. The office is up for re-election in November.

___

8:45 a.m.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office says it is opening a criminal investigation into accusations of physical abuse by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE'-dur-muhn).

Four women accused the Democrat of physical violence in a New Yorker article published Monday evening.

Two of the women went on the record, saying Schneiderman repeatedly hit them, often after drinking, and without their consent.

Schneiderman says he engaged in "role-playing and other consensual sexual activity," but didn't assault anyone. He later said that he would resign at the end of business Tuesday.

Neither woman filed any police complaints, but both say they sought out medical attention and confided in people close to them about the abuse.

The NYPD said it had not received any complaints of abuse but would investigate any complaints that are made.

___

8:30 a.m.

A spokeswoman for the New York Attorney General's office says a temporary replacement has been chosen after Eric Schneiderman resigned following accusations of physical abuse.

Barbara Underwood will step in as acting attorney general. She has been the state's Solicitor General since 2007. Before that she served as Chief Assistant to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

She has also worked in the Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn district attorney offices. She got an undergraduate degree from Harvard and law degree from Georgetown.

Schneiderman says he'll resign at the close of business Tuesday.

The announcement came hours after The New Yorker published the accounts of four women, who accused the Democrat of physical violence.

Two of the women went on the record, saying Schneiderman repeatedly hit them, often after drinking, and without their consent.

___

8:10 a.m.

A newly announced Republican-Conservative candidate for New York attorney general is asking "who else knew" about the allegations that led to the downfall of Democrat Eric Schneiderman.

Manhattan attorney Manny Alicandro (al-leh-KAN'-droh), speaking Tuesday on WNYM radio, said there must have been "enablers" who kept quiet about allegations that Schneiderman had physically abused four women during what were supposed to be romantic encounters.

Schneiderman says he'll resign at the close of business Tuesday.

Alicandro announced his candidacy on Monday, just hours before the news about Schneiderman broke.

___

12:35 a.m.

New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE'-dur-muhn) says his resignation will take effect at the end of business on Tuesday.

Schneiderman's announcement late Monday came hours after The New Yorker published the accounts of four women, who accused the Democrat of physical violence.

Two of the women went on the record, saying Schneiderman repeatedly hit them, often after drinking, and without their consent.

Schneiderman says he engaged in "role-playing and other consensual sexual activity," but didn't assault anyone.

Neither woman filed any police complaints, but both say they sought out medical attention and confided in people close to them about the abuse.

