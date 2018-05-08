Purse of senior citizen snatched, LMPD looking to identify suspect

The suspect was wearing running pants with a stripe down the leg. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are asking for help to identify a man who robbed a senior citizen at a supermarket.

The robbery happened April 28 at the Highland Kroger located at 2440 Bardstown Road. Metro police say the suspect hung out around the store until he found his victim - an 85-year-old woman - and snatched her purse.

The suspect was wearing an Old Navy t-shirt, running pants with a white or light colored stripe down the leg.

Anyone with information that can identify this man is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls to the tip line are anonymous.

