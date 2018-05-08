Public input session to be held for Gene Snyder widening project

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A widening project for a big chunk of the Gene Snyder has been talked about for some time. Tonight, a public meeting by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet at Ascension Lutheran Church on Shelbyville Road to get input from drivers and neighbors and to see what kind of public support it has on this project.

"Residents were asked to come by to get questions answered and offer their opinions," said Andrea Clifford, a spokeswoman for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The widening project will be done in an 11 mile section from Taylorsville Road to I-71, adding a new lane in each direction using the center median. As a result, the Snyder would be three lanes in each direction.

The new lane would not be closer to homes and businesses. A barrier wall may be the likely option in the center when the state widens the Gene Snyder from Taylorsville Road to I-71, a move born from a 2014 traffic study.

"These areas between Taylorsville Road and 71 came out as the higher priority based on traffic volume, congestion, crashes," Clifford said.

Neighbors like Lynn Allen say from Simpsonville to Eastwood, there's a lot of growth in the area and a lot more traffic congestion.

"It's just blowing up," Allen said, "the apartments that are in Middletown and I think right now with Old Henry Road and all the new businesses, the buses, and there are a lot of apartments in there as well."

Right now, KYTC is in the design and environmental analysis of the project. No improvements are scheduled to the interchanges for this project, but there are separate projects already in play for the Snyder ramps at I-71 and I-64. Allen says that's needed with non-stop crashes.

"You can hear the sirens every night after 5:00 because as people are trying to get on I-64," Allen explained, "either going towards Lexington or coming home from downtown and it's crazy."

So what kind of noise will two extra lanes of traffic add? Some neighbors have already asked for sound barriers, but state officials say a noise study will dictate that.

"It isn't automatic that a sound barrier goes up in a widening project," Clifford said.

There's an online survey for the project on the KYTC website.

Construction would be a few years away. The project has a total price tag of $91 million.

