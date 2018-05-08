Thompson, Nored to assist Van Gundy on US basketball team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - John Thompson III and coach Ronald Nored of the G League's Long Island Nets will assist Jeff Van Gundy in the U.S. basketball team's next two rounds of World Cup qualifying.

USA Basketball announced Tuesday that Thompson, the former Georgetown coach, would return after serving on Van Gundy's staff during the qualifying games in February. Nored, who played on Butler's consecutive NCAA Tournament runner-up teams in 2010-11, replaces Mo McHone.

The U.S. is 4-0 so far under Van Gundy and has already clinched a spot in the next round. The Americans wrap up first-round play against Mexico on June 28 in Mexico City and Cuba on July 1 in Havana. The first two games of the second round are Sept. 13-17.

The Americans are trying to reach the 2019 Basketball World Cup. Gregg Popovich will coach in the tournament that will qualify teams for the 2020 Olympics.

