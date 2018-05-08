Residents say dog found human remains at abandoned trailer

Residents in Carroll County say human remainds were found under an abandoned trailer. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

WORTHVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Residents in Carroll County say human remains were found under an abandoned trailer. Authorities are now investigating what could have happened and who the bones belong to.

The remains were found at an abandoned trailer off Faith Street at Worthville Manor. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office and the coroner wouldn't talk to WAVE 3 News on camera on Tuesday.

Sarah Norman lives right next to the abandoned trailer.

"No one lives there," Norman said. "It burned down and they just moved it back there. No one is supposed to go in it."

It's hard to walk in the area surrounding the abandoned trailer. There is high grass and it's muddy.

"I was sitting on the porch and Rocks had came up under that trailer there," said Norman. Rocks is a neighborhood rottweiler.

"Came out the front door and my dog was going crazy," resident Tammy Sculley said. "He had a bone in his mouth. Looks like a fake skull. So, I got it and took it out and he ran right back and got another jaw there and partial of a skull."

"We thought they were fake," Norman said. "We were gonna put them in a fish tank."

"I live next to a cemetery so, I thought someone was playing a joke on me," Sculley said.

To be safe, Sculley packed up the bones and took them to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

"They are definitely human remains, they was confirmed," Sculley said. "That is the only reason they came out.."

"Pretty crazy, just a normal day," Norman said. "Then got a whole back yard full of coroner's, K9's, and cops and they are bringing skeletons out."

"They wouldn't tell us what they brought out in the bag because they said they found something else." Sculley said.

Norman and Sculley believe there were at least two skulls because, that is what Rocks found. As of now, there's no information on how long the bones had been there, how the people died, or who they belong to. Sculley and Norman did say there is a drug problem in the area.

"I am very curious," Norman said. "I would like to know what happened back there."

WAVE 3 News did speak to the owner of the property, he declined to go on camera. He said he doesn't know what happened but, says law enforcement was on the property for hours on Monday.

