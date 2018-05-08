Man charged after 2 injured in Paducah, KY shooting

The man accused of dragging a Louisville Department of Metro Corrections Officer has been charged with the assault of a police officer, wanton endangerment and fleeing or evading police.More >>
Volunteers from Repair Affair, WAVE 3 News and the Moore High School Soccer Team all came together to make sure her home is a safe, warm place to live again.
Family members of the victims in the deadly Shanks Lane apartment fire are suing the building owners for negligence, a lawsuit filed on Thursday said.
A group of high school students with special needs are getting a helping hand with their future. The Choice Program at Greater Clark County Schools connects students with special needs to different professions, teaching them life skills so they can find and succeed in jobs after they graduate.
The Archdiocese of Louisville says the relationship was with an adult and has ended.
