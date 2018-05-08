Texas Roadhouse employee diagnosed with hepatitis A

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An employee of the Texas Roadhouse in Middletown has been diagnosed with acute hepatitis A.

Anyone who visited the Texas Roadhouse location between April 11 and April 25 may have been exposed to the virus.

LIST: WAVE Country businesses affected by hepatitis A

The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health sent out the notice Tuesday afternoon, and said when a food service worker is diagnosed with hep A, they're immediately excluded from work until they have a doctor's note permitting them to return.

“While we have had a very small number of food workers diagnosed with hepatitis A in our community, there still has been NO foodborne transmission,” said Dr. Lori Caloia, medical director. “Also, our restaurant industry has really stepped up to the plate to get their workers immunized. About 5,000 local food service employees have been vaccinated against hepatitis A.”

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.