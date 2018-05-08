Beloved school janitor donates $175,000 estate to Kentucky child abuse victims

Alvin Randlett worked for Covington schools for more than 30 years. When he passed away, he left behind his entire state to children in need. (Photo courtesy of Covington schools)

Kentucky's attorney general joined teachers and students Tuesday in northern Kentucky to honor a 32-year employee of the Covington Independent School District.

After his December 2015 passing, Alvin Randlett donated his estate, more than $175,000, to the Office of the Attorney General's Child Victims' Trust Fund. The donation helps to protect children from abuse, a cause Randlett embraced while serving as a janitor at the Sixth District Elementary School.

Randlett worked at the school for 32 years as a janitor.

“How amazing is that example of pure selflessness and generosity, putting others before yourself. And it’s an honor to honor him today," said Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear.

One of Randlett’s best friends, Jeff Siska, says if a child or a teacher was in need, Randlett was there. Randlett only had a fifth-grade education, but friends say he was smart, kind and just fun to be around.

“A child would jump off the steps, coming down the steps here at sixth district, he’d say, 'Alvin catch me!' Alvin caught them every time,” said Siska. “When someone would abuse a child -- and he would see it occasionally at the school system at this level -- it would disgust him.”

Ann Silvers taught at Sixth District Elementary School from 1964 to 1992. She says she not surprised by Randlett's actions.

“Not surprised, because he would want to leave a legacy like that he would want to do something for children,” said Silvers.

Beshear was also joined Tuesday by members of the Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention Board.

“The generous bequest from Mr. Randlett deserves never-ending remembrance and appreciation,” said Beshear. “Mr. Randlett’s act allows the Child Victims’ Trust Fund to protect more Kentucky children from abuse and make a positive difference in the lives of thousands of Kentuckians for years to come.”

The letter from the estate said Randlett believed he could lift a child’s spirits with a smile, a kind word or a joke and upon realizing the unfortunate circumstance of many of the children he served, he developed a passion for protecting children.

Created in 1984, the Child Victims’ Trust Fund provides financial support to help reduce the incidence and impact of child sexual abuse in Kentucky. The fund supports organizations with educational and promotional programs that help inform Kentuckians on how to identify and report the crime and how to access preventative resources in each community. Beshear said every donation to the trust fund goes directly toward fighting child abuse in Kentucky.

Beshear says everyone has a moral and legal duty to report any instance of child abuse to local law enforcement or to Kentucky’s Child Abuse hotline at 877-597-2331 or 877-KYSAFE1.

