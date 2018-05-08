LIVE UPDATES: Indiana primary election

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Results are rolling in from Indiana's primary election.

Click here to see the live updating results.

Three Republicans hoped to unseat incumbent Democrat Sen. Joe Donnelly. Luke Messer, Mike Braun and Todd Rokita each promoted themselves as the most Pro-Trump option for Senate.

By 8:30 p.m., NBC News called the race for Braun. He is a businessman from Jasper who touts himself as an outsider.

Another race of note was the democratic primary to unseat Republican Trey Hollingsworth. Dan Canon, Robert Chatlos and Liz Watson all battled for that nomination in Indiana's 9th District.

Watson came away with the nomination.

Hollingsworth himself easily defeated a republican challenger to face Watson in the November general election.

Primary races for county sheriff in Scott, Harrison and Floyd Counties have also been called. Use the link above to see the race results.

Follow WAVE 3 News reporter Rachael Krause as she keeps up with the developments all over southern Indiana.

We'll have the full report and results on WAVE 3 News at 11.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.