Man shot, killed in east Louisville apartment

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police found a man shot to death in an apartment in east Louisville.

The shooting was reported at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the 11000 block of Powhatan Court inside the Stonewater Park Apartments. That's off Westport Road, east of the Gene Snyder, not far from the Kentucky Truck Plant.

Once on scene, police found one man shot. He was pronounced dead in the apartment.

Officials are not sure if the man lived in the area. He has not been identified.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

