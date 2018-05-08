Radcliff police issue Golden Alert for missing man

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - Radcliff police have issued a Golden Alert for a 76-year-old.

Police say Darryl O. Chapman was last seen Tuesday around 2:20 p.m. in a black 2002 Chrysler Sebring Convertible. He is described as a white male. 5'7", 200 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green polo shirt, green sweatpants and brown loafers.

Chapman was believed to be en route to a doctor's appointment in Elizabethtown but never arried.

He has Parkinson's and Type II diabetes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.

