Former UK pitcher Paxton throws no-hitter for Mariners

TORONTO (AP) - James Paxton of the Seattle Mariners became the first Canadian to pitch a no-hitter in his home country, shutting down the Blue Jays 5-0 Tuesday night.
Paxton joined Dick Fowler of the 1945 Philadelphia Athletics as the only Canadians to throw a no-hitter.
Coming off a career-high 16 strikeouts in his last start, Paxton (2-1) was electric once again, hitting 100 mph with his fastball while retiring Josh Donaldson on a grounder to end it.
Paxton struck out seven, walked three and benefited from an outstanding play by third baseman Kyle Seager. With two outs in the seventh, Seager made a full-length diving stop on speedy Kevin Pillar's grounder down the line, then slung an off-balance throw that first baseman Ryon Healy snagged on one hop.
The 29-year-old lefty threw 99 pitches in tossing the third no-hitter in the majors this year - with all three coming in different countries.
Oakland's Sean Manaea pitched one against Boston on April 21 in California. Four Los Angeles Dodgers combined to no-hit San Diego in Mexico last Friday.
