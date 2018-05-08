Woman shares powerful story after horrific beating

An Indiana woman who said she was beaten and battered nearly to death by someone she trusted is sharing her story in hopes of helping others. (WXIX)

Police in Richmond, Ind. are investigating the attack, but the suspect has ties to the Cincinnati area. An officer there said it is the worst case of domestic violence he's ever seen where someone lived to tell the tale.

Leanne Evans said what happened to her Saturday morning was gruesome, horrific and may be disturbing for some to hear.

"There's a lot of hurt and anger," Evans said. "Something that should never even happen."

Evans was in a house in Richmond when she said she was whipped with a belt, sexually assaulted, beaten, kicked and hit with a heater.

"Choked from trying to scream, knee pressed down on my temple from trying to yell for help," Evans said.

She said she is now battling internal and external bruising, a broken arm, 11 stitches and an infection. For her though, the scars visible on the outside are minimal compared to the pain she's feeling inside.

The person Evans said is responsible is not a stranger. She said the two had a relationship that turned toxic and then tragic and was almost deadly.

"I don't even know how to explain it. My emotions are everywhere," Evans said.

Because the man in question has not been arrested yet, police are not releasing his name at this time. However, the suspect has ties to numerous places across the Tri-State, and his criminal record is lengthy.

"He works his way into your head," Evans said. "Don't give into it. I did, and it was a big mistake."

Evans wants her words to encourage others to watch for warning signs. Despite what she's been through, she's optimistic that speaking out and speaking up might ensure someone else will escape becoming a victim and will stand with her as a survivor.

"Don't keep putting up with it. Your life is more than you think it is, especially if you have kids," Evans said. "Get out. It's not fair to them either."

Evans said she is having surgery this week and said both police and loved ones are keeping an extra eye on her. She wants the man caught and charged.

Police said the suspect could be arrested anytime now and has pending arrest warrants in several local counties.

If you or someone you know has been or is being affected by domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for help. You can also chat with someone via the hotline's website.

