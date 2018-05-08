Mitchell's rookie season ends with 112-102 loss to Rockets

Houston, Texas (WAVE) - Donovan Mitchell's rookie season ended tonight. Utah fell 112-102 at Houston in Game #5 of their Western Conference semifinal series. The Rockets win the series 4-1.

Mitchell finished with 24 points, 22 in the third quarter. He left with 7:13 remaining after a collision with Houston's James Harden. NBA TV reported that X-rays were negative on Mitchell's left foot. Chris Paul took over from there. He finished with a playoff career-high 41 points.

Mitchell won the NBA Slam Dunk championship during All-Star weekend and is a frontrunner for NBA Rookie of the Year, along with Philadelphia's Ben Simmons. That award will be announced on June 25.

(Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)

