Democrat Liz Watson to take on Hollingsworth following primary win

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The votes are in for Indiana's 9th District Congressional primary and Bloomington attorney Liz Watson won by a wide margin to take on incumbent Republican Trey Hollingsworth in November.

With support from unions in the district, Watson said she wasn't surprised at the results. She said this shows the support she's getting to take back the district from Hollingsworth.

But it wasn't an easy night for Dan Canon or Rob Chatlos, whose race came to an end.

Instead of sadness, calls for change filled the inside of Flat 12 Bierwerks in Jeffersonville, as New Albany civil rights attorney and candidate Dan Canon conceded the primary to Watson.

Canon said his message spread throughout the district, making him feel this is not the end.

"Where people don't have to have their kids and grandkids saddled with tuition debt the rest of their natural lives, because they just want to be better educated. Where seniors don't have to choose between medicine and food. That's what unites all these people -- a singular cause. And I can't call that a loss," Canon said.

Veteran and truck driver Rob Chatlos conceded defeat Tuesday night, saying that by electing Watson he believes the status quo in Washington will stay the same.

"The bottom line is, we're not going to overcome our most severe issues until we're able to be united," Chatlos said.

With Tuesday's victory behind her, Watson said the time has come to let Hoosiers know they have a better option than Trey Hollingsworth.

"The voters need to know they have a clear choice in November -- that they can get behind a campaign that wants to work for every single one of them, or they can get behind the current representative that's working for himself and giant corporations only," Watson said. "I think that folks are really excited to get behind a campaign that is about making sure that hardworking men and women in southern Indiana can get ahead again.

"It's about fighting for our families, it's about fighting for an Indiana that works for every single one of us, not just the wealthy and the well connected. And they were excited about someone that actually wants to represent this district.”

Watson added: "I think that Congress should be actually about investing in us, creating opportunity in our lives instead of taking it away."

Rep. Hollingsworth handily won the Republican nomination. He told WAVE 3 News he's ready to take on Watson's challenge in the fall.

"I think Hoosiers are going to see right through her," he said. "She's a lobbyist from D.C. Her values don't match the district. She has endorsed a plan to raise taxes, she's endorsed a plan to spend $30 trillion over the last 10 years."

Hollingsworth said people in the 9th district can expect to see a lot of him between now and November.

