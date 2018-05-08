10 people hurt when car rammed into Denny's on Eastern Parkway

The SUV that crashed into the restaurant was towed away. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

The car went into the building. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A driver crashed a car into a Denny's restaurant in Louisville, injuring himself and several people inside the restaurant.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Eastern Parkway at Crittenden Drive, near the University of Louisville campus.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The car did not just hit the building, but burst through a wall, ending about 10 feet inside the restaurant, police said.

Emergency crews on the scene confirmed 10 people were transported to the hospital.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the driver of the SUV was hurt, along with customers and employees of the restaurant. They are all expected to survive.

The exit ramp from I-65 North to Eastern Parkway is closed, as is Eastern Parkway in both directions at Crittenden Drive. It is unclear when those will reopen.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating how the crash happened.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.