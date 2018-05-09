Bevin posts video for Teacher Appreciation Week

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, who has been widely criticized by public school teachers this year, created a video for National Teacher Appreciation Day which he posted on his Facebook page.

"Thank you for your dedication to the children in the classroom," Bevin said in the video. "Thank you for your love of learning, and for instilling that love into others who are following behind you. You're changing the trajectory of Kentucky, of America and of the world. Thank you for being a part of everything we talk about when we say 'We are Kentucky.'"

Bevin drew the ire of teachers early in his term when he proposed deep cuts to public education all the way to the college level.

>> READ MORE: Lawmakers discuss proposed budget cuts

As the governor tackled pension reform, many teachers protested at the Capitol. The protests grew so large at times that districts across the state had to cancel class because teachers called in sick to attend the rallies.

It was during the last teacher protest that Bevin was recorded saying teachers who attended the rally were responsible for child abuse and children using drugs when left at home unattended.

>> RAW VIDEO: Bevin rails against teachers; guarantees children were assaulted, poisoned, tried drugs

Bevin vetoed the General Assembly's bills on pension reform and the budget. But legislators voted to override his vetoes.

While the budget restored some cuts to public education, teachers were still not pleased with legislators' efforts to reform the pension system. Many educators are worried their benefits are being cut before a funding source is secured to fix the incredibly underfunded system.

RELATED STORIES

+ Bevin issues statement in wake of condemnation from KY House

+ GOP Senator: Bevin teacher comments 'indefensible'

+ Kentucky teachers reject governor's apology

+ Teachers triumph: Kentucky House, Senate override Bevin's vetoes of tax plan, budget

+ Bevin: Teachers protesting pension reform are 'throwing a temper tantrum'

Not long after the end of the session, the governor's appointees took full control of the Kentucky Board of Education. In about five hours, the new group accepted the resignation of former Commissioner of Education Stephen Pruitt, and named interim commissioner Wayne Lewis.

Lewis is a charter school advocate who taught at the University of Kentucky. Many teachers had written letters of support for Pruitt, who said he hoped to keep his job the day before he resigned.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.