Man finds Virgin Mary in a radish

He says he discovered the image of the Virgin Mary in his radish during his lunch. (Source: KMIR)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We've seen her on everyday items like grilled cheese sandwiches and coffee. And one California man has now found an image of the Virgin Mary in a radish.

Francisco Cecena was making lunch in his home when he saw her. He said it's not the first time he's seen her either, it's the third. Francisco has seen Mary on a rock, and then again on his driveway.

Francisco calls it a miracle from heaven that fills his life with renewed faith.

