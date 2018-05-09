LMPD investigating shooting in Russell neighborhood

The shooting was reported in the 1000 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the parking lot of the Park Duvalle at City View Health Center, located in the 1000 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The condition of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved,