Firefighter gets creative with marriage proposal - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Firefighter gets creative with marriage proposal

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Firefighters helped one of their own pull off a marriage proposal.

Fayetteville, North Carolina, firefighter Ashton Hanway asked Lauren Wood to visit Station 17 on Friday to take some pictures. His captain suggested they stand on top of a truck.

An alarm sounded and two firefighters got into an adjacent truck. When they pulled out, they revealed a fire hose on the floor that spelled out: "Will you marry me?"

Hanway tells The Fayetteville Observer he was trying to write in cursive and it took several hours to do everything.

Wood, who said yes, says it was a complete shock. She described it as an "out-of-body experience."

The couple, who have been together for six years, are planning a 2019 wedding.

___

Information from: The Fayetteville Observer, http://www.fayobserver.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Newsom a target in last California governor debate

    Newsom a target in last California governor debate

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 3:13 AM EDT2018-05-09 07:13:52 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-05-09 14:04:48 GMT
    (Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks during a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.(Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks during a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.
    The candidates for California sparred over issues from immigration and taxes to infidelity in the last major debate of the race for California governor.More >>
    The candidates for California sparred over issues from immigration and taxes to infidelity in the last major debate of the race for California governor.More >>

  • 'Kink community' angry at New York attorney general comments

    'Kink community' angry at New York attorney general comments

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 7:33 PM EDT2018-05-08 23:33:54 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 9:59 AM EDT2018-05-09 13:59:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman talks to media members after Law Day at the Court of Appeals in Albany, N.Y. Schneiderman resigned from office Monday, May 7, 2018, after s...(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman talks to media members after Law Day at the Court of Appeals in Albany, N.Y. Schneiderman resigned from office Monday, May 7, 2018, after s...
    Many members of the kink community are outraged that Eric Schneiderman, in resigning as New York's attorney general, depicted his alleged violence toward several women as "role-playing and other consensual sexual...More >>
    Many members of the kink community are outraged that Eric Schneiderman, in resigning as New York's attorney general, depicted his alleged violence toward several women as "role-playing and other consensual sexual activity.".More >>

  • Charles Manson's purported sons could be out of estate fight

    Charles Manson's purported sons could be out of estate fight

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-05-09 06:30:50 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 9:59 AM EDT2018-05-09 13:59:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brian Melley). Matthew Lentz, who says he was fathered by convicted murderer Charles Manson at an orgy, stands outside Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, May 8, 2018. He carried letters he said Manson sent him from prison and hoped to show t...(AP Photo/Brian Melley). Matthew Lentz, who says he was fathered by convicted murderer Charles Manson at an orgy, stands outside Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday, May 8, 2018. He carried letters he said Manson sent him from prison and hoped to show t...
    Two purported sons of Charles Manson may be out of the running in the legal battle over the infamous cult leader's estate.More >>
    Two purported sons of Charles Manson may be out of the running in the legal battle over the infamous cult leader's estate.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly