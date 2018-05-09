Even Netflix is having fun with the 'Cocaine Mitch' gag

(WAVE) - U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell's social media squad is waking up to a good laugh Wednesday morning after Don Blankenship's third-place finish in the West Virginia GOP primary.

Throughout his campaign for the U.S. Senate seat, Blankenship had made repeated insults at McConnell's expense, even going so far as calling him "Cocaine Mitch." The jab was in reference to accusations that a company owned by McConnell's father-in-law used one of its ships to smuggle cocaine.

Late Tuesday night, following the result in West Virginia, one of McConnell's Twitter accounts -- @Team_Mitch -- posted the following tweet in response to Blankenship's attacks:

The image is a take on the promo poster for the uber-popular Netflix series "Narcos," which depicts the real-life drug cartel rivalry in Colombia. And not long after McConnell's tweet was published, the show's Twitter account got in on the act:

Others are having fun as well:

When Don goes low, Mitch gets high — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) May 9, 2018

