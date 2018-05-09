Video shows 11-year-old escaping Chicago-area carjacking - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Video shows 11-year-old escaping Chicago-area carjacking

AURORA, Ill. (AP) - Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice.

The carjacking took place early Friday in Aurora at a gas station.

In the video, the girl is seen jumping out of the SUV and rolling on the ground. Her father leaps onto the hood of the accomplice's car as both vehicles speed away. He then comforts the girl before police arrive. Police say the girl and her father were not hurt.

An Illinois State Police trooper spotted the stolen SUV less than an hour later on Interstate 290 and a 20-year-old Chicago man suspected in the carjacking was arrested following a brief chase. His accomplice is being sought.

