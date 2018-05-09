Officials announce completion of Urton Lane Bridge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Officials wanted to expand the Bluegrass Commercial Park for several years. Now, Phase 1 of the Urton Lane project is complete, making that expansion possible, city officials announced Wednesday.



The $1.5 million bridge sits over the train tracks running through southeastern Jefferson County, between the Interstate 265 interchange at Taylorsville Road.



According to officials, the entire project will create more than 10,000 jobs and add 400 acres to the Bluegrass Commercial Park.

When finished, it will grant a new access route for commuters and the transport of goods between Taylorsville Road and the Gene Synder Freeway.



“People talk about development and they didn't like development,” Councilman Stuart Benson said. “What I realized is that what they didn't like was gridlock. Most people like convenience. They just don't want to sit in traffic. That started resonating with me. I started realizing that if you have proper roads, development will turn out fine.”



The Urton Lane project is on a six-year track and will be completed by 2020 at the latest.



