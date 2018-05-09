State trooper uses jerky to rescue pup from highway

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts state trooper has rescued a dog running loose in the middle of an interstate with the bribe of a homemade snack.
Trooper Nick D'Angelo responded to a report of a pup running loose along Interstate 190 in Worcester on Wednesday morning.
State police say the dog, named Dozier, was "hot doggin' it," down the highway as stopped motorists tried to capture him.
D'Angelo lured Dozier to safety with some homemade deer jerky.
Dozier has been reunited with his owner.
Massachusetts State police say it's always great making new friends, two- and four-legged.
