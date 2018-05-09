Mets undercut 1st-inning rally by batting out of order

By JOE KAY
AP Sports Writer
CINCINNATI (AP) - The Mets batted out of order in the first inning against the Reds on Wednesday, undercutting a rally.
Wilmer Flores batted second and struck out against Sal Romano for the second out of the inning. Asdrubal Cabrera came up next - following the batting order announced pregame - and doubled to left.
When cleanup hitter Jay Bruce came to the plate, umpire Gabe Morales took out the lineup card the Mets had turned in and called an out for batting out of turn.
The Mets' lineup card was different than the announced order, showing Cabrera batting second and Flores third.
