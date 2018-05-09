Mets undercut 1st-inning rally by batting out of order - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Mets undercut 1st-inning rally by batting out of order

By JOE KAY
AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Mets batted out of order in the first inning against the Reds on Wednesday, undercutting a rally.

Wilmer Flores batted second and struck out against Sal Romano for the second out of the inning. Asdrubal Cabrera came up next - following the batting order announced pregame - and doubled to left.

When cleanup hitter Jay Bruce came to the plate, umpire Gabe Morales took out the lineup card the Mets had turned in and called an out for batting out of turn.

The Mets' lineup card was different than the announced order, showing Cabrera batting second and Flores third.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Republicans run to right in race for California governor

    Republicans run to right in race for California governor

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 3:13 AM EDT2018-05-09 07:13:52 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-05-09 23:34:17 GMT
    (Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks during a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.(Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks during a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.
    The candidates for California sparred over issues from immigration and taxes to infidelity in the last major debate of the race for California governor.More >>
    The candidates for California sparred over issues from immigration and taxes to infidelity in the last major debate of the race for California governor.More >>

  • US to decide best site option for nuclear weapons production

    US to decide best site option for nuclear weapons production

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-05-09 18:31:43 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 7:32 PM EDT2018-05-09 23:32:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). File - In this Nov., 20, 2013 file photo, after radioactive waste is vitrified and sealed in large stainless steel canisters they are stored under a five-feet of concrete in a glass waste storage building at the Sava...(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). File - In this Nov., 20, 2013 file photo, after radioactive waste is vitrified and sealed in large stainless steel canisters they are stored under a five-feet of concrete in a glass waste storage building at the Sava...
    The federal agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile is expected this week to release a report on the best site option for the United States as it looks to ramp up production of the plutonium...More >>
    The federal agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile is expected this week to release a report on the best site option for the United States as it looks to ramp up production of the plutonium cores that trigger nuclear warheads.More >>

  • California moves to require solar panels on all new homes

    California moves to require solar panels on all new homes

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 2:41 AM EDT2018-05-09 06:41:20 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 7:32 PM EDT2018-05-09 23:32:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE-- In this Oct. 16, 2015 file photo a solar panel is installed on the roof of the Old Governor's Mansion State Historic Park in Sacramento, Calif. After extensive renovations, Gov. Jerry Brown and his wife, Anne G...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE-- In this Oct. 16, 2015 file photo a solar panel is installed on the roof of the Old Governor's Mansion State Historic Park in Sacramento, Calif. After extensive renovations, Gov. Jerry Brown and his wife, Anne G...
    California may start requiring solar panels on new homes and low-rise apartment buildings built after 2020. It would be the first such mandate nationwide and California's latest step to aggressively curb greenhouse...More >>
    California may start requiring solar panels on new homes and low-rise apartment buildings built after 2020. It would be the first such mandate nationwide and California's latest step to aggressively curb greenhouse gas emissions.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly