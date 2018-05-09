800+ pounds of marijuana seized in Bullitt County

All the items were seized with the help of federal, state and local agencies. (Source: Bullitt County Sheriff's Office)

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – More than 800 pounds of marijuana was taken off the streets of Bullitt County.

The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit said over the past year officers have seized 878 pounds of marijuana, one kilogram of heroin, nine pounds of crystal ice, half a kilogram of cocaine, five guns and $643,969 from several drug trafficking organizations.

All the items were seized with the help of federal, state and local agencies.

Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Col. Mike Halbleib said arrests have been made, but no names have been released.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate and said they expect to make more arrests.

