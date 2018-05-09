Man shot, killed in east Louisville apartment identified

The shooting was reported at 8:30 p.m. inside the Stonewater Park Apartments. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who was shot and killed inside of an east Louisville apartment has been identified.



Alagie Cessay, 25, died from multiple gunshot wounds he suffered in the 11300 block of Powhatan Court Tuesday evening, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner’s office.

The shooting was reported at 8:30 p.m. inside the Stonewater Park Apartments.

Cessay was pronounced dead in the apartment.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

