Romaine lettuce outbreak update: 149 sick in 29 states - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Romaine lettuce outbreak update: 149 sick in 29 states

(Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Wednesday, May 9, 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its numbers on the outbreak Wednesday, revealing that 149 people ha... (Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Wednesday, May 9, 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its numbers on the outbreak Wednesday, revealing that 149 people ha...
(Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Wednesday, May 9, 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its numbers on the outbreak Wednesday, revealing that 149 people ha... (Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Wednesday, May 9, 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its numbers on the outbreak Wednesday, revealing that 149 people ha...

By MIKE STOBBE
AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Four more states are reporting illnesses in a food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its numbers on the outbreak Wednesday, revealing that 149 people in 29 states had gotten sick.

It's unclear if new illness are still occurring. There's a lag in reporting, and the most recent illness began two weeks ago.

Florida, Minnesota, North Dakota and Texas have joined the list of states reporting at least one E. coli illness linked to the outbreak.

At least 64 people have been hospitalized, including 17 with kidney failure. One death, previously reported, occurred in California.

Health officials have tied the outbreak to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Arizona, which provides most of the romaine sold in the U.S. during the winter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Latest health & fitness newsLatest health & fitness newsMore>>

  • Study finds little bang for the buck in Zika blood testing

    Study finds little bang for the buck in Zika blood testing

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-05-09 21:21:47 GMT
    Friday, May 11 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-05-11 19:15:08 GMT
    (Cynthia Goldsmith/CDC via AP). FILE - This 2016 digitally-colorized electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Zika virus, in red, about 40 nanometers in diameter. According to a study released...(Cynthia Goldsmith/CDC via AP). FILE - This 2016 digitally-colorized electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Zika virus, in red, about 40 nanometers in diameter. According to a study released...
    Screening millions of blood donations for the Zika virus netted only a few infections, new study says.More >>
    Screening millions of blood donations for the Zika virus netted only a few infections, new study says.More >>

  • Romaine lettuce outbreak update: 149 sick in 29 states

    Romaine lettuce outbreak update: 149 sick in 29 states

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-05-09 19:11:19 GMT
    Friday, May 11 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-05-11 19:15:02 GMT
    (Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Wednesday, May 9, 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its numbers on the outbreak Wednesday, revealing that 149 people ha...(Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Wednesday, May 9, 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its numbers on the outbreak Wednesday, revealing that 149 people ha...

    A food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has now spread to four more states.

    More >>

    A food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has now spread to four more states.

    More >>

  • Cancer docs feel unprepared, but recommend marijuana anyway

    Cancer docs feel unprepared, but recommend marijuana anyway

    Thursday, May 10 2018 4:11 PM EDT2018-05-10 20:11:24 GMT
    Friday, May 11 2018 3:14 PM EDT2018-05-11 19:14:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File). FILE - This Sept. 15, 2015 file photo shows marijuana plants a few weeks away from harvest in a medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. A survey of U.S. cancer doctors released on Thursday, May 10, 2018, find...(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File). FILE - This Sept. 15, 2015 file photo shows marijuana plants a few weeks away from harvest in a medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. A survey of U.S. cancer doctors released on Thursday, May 10, 2018, find...
    Survey finds that nearly half of U.S. cancer doctors say they've recently recommended medical marijuana to patients.More >>
    Survey finds that nearly half of U.S. cancer doctors say they've recently recommended medical marijuana to patients.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly