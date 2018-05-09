Couple get up-close view of moose that stares through window

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire couple have gotten an up-close view of a moose that wandered into their yard, right up to their window.
The couple caught the moose's surprise visit on video and posted it on YouTube, where it has received thousands of views since Tuesday morning. The video shows the moose nibbling leaves on a tree across the street outside the couple's Merrimack home and then walking up to the home and standing inches away from the camera.
Resident Nichole DiVietro posted on Facebook it was her first time seeing a moose. She says she named the moose Mooshy, after her sister, Michelle, who recently died.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"More >>
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"More >>
Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranMore >>
Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranMore >>
Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibilityMore >>
Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibilityMore >>
US health panel that once opposed prostate screening now says it is up to men and their doctorsMore >>
US health panel that once opposed prostate screening now says it is up to men and their doctorsMore >>
Trump to tell the world whether he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranMore >>
Trump to tell the world whether he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with IranMore >>