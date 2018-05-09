Couple get up-close view of moose that stares through window - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Couple get up-close view of moose that stares through window

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire couple have gotten an up-close view of a moose that wandered into their yard, right up to their window.

The couple caught the moose's surprise visit on video and posted it on YouTube, where it has received thousands of views since Tuesday morning. The video shows the moose nibbling leaves on a tree across the street outside the couple's Merrimack home and then walking up to the home and standing inches away from the camera.

Resident Nichole DiVietro posted on Facebook it was her first time seeing a moose. She says she named the moose Mooshy, after her sister, Michelle, who recently died.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Republicans run to right in race for California governor

    Republicans run to right in race for California governor

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 3:13 AM EDT2018-05-09 07:13:52 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-05-10 01:57:24 GMT
    (Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks during a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.(Aric Crabb/San Jose Mercury News-Bay Area News Group via AP). Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom speaks during a debate at the California Theatre, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.
    The candidates for California sparred over issues from immigration and taxes to infidelity in the last major debate of the race for California governor.More >>
    The candidates for California sparred over issues from immigration and taxes to infidelity in the last major debate of the race for California governor.More >>

  • California moves to require solar panels on all new homes

    California moves to require solar panels on all new homes

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 2:41 AM EDT2018-05-09 06:41:20 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 9:53 PM EDT2018-05-10 01:53:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE-- In this Oct. 16, 2015 file photo a solar panel is installed on the roof of the Old Governor's Mansion State Historic Park in Sacramento, Calif. After extensive renovations, Gov. Jerry Brown and his wife, Anne G...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE-- In this Oct. 16, 2015 file photo a solar panel is installed on the roof of the Old Governor's Mansion State Historic Park in Sacramento, Calif. After extensive renovations, Gov. Jerry Brown and his wife, Anne G...
    California may start requiring solar panels on new homes and low-rise apartment buildings built after 2020. It would be the first such mandate nationwide and California's latest step to aggressively curb greenhouse...More >>
    California may start requiring solar panels on new homes and low-rise apartment buildings built after 2020. It would be the first such mandate nationwide and California's latest step to aggressively curb greenhouse gas emissions.More >>

  • 1st murder charges filed in 2015 biker shooting in Texas

    1st murder charges filed in 2015 biker shooting in Texas

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 1:31 PM EDT2018-05-09 17:31:07 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-05-10 01:52:08 GMT
    Three bikers indicted on murder charges stemming from 2015 shooting involving police outside Waco restaurant, including prominent member of Bandidos motorcycle club.More >>
    Three bikers indicted on murder charges stemming from 2015 shooting involving police outside Waco restaurant, including prominent member of Bandidos motorcycle club.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly