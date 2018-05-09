Man City sets Premier League record for points, goals, wins - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man City sets Premier League record for points, goals, wins

(Martin Rickett/PA via AP). Manchester City's Bernado Silva, right, scores his side's second goal of the game against Brighton &amp; Hove Albion during the English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Wednesday May 9,... (Martin Rickett/PA via AP). Manchester City's Bernado Silva, right, scores his side's second goal of the game against Brighton & Hove Albion during the English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Wednesday May 9,...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Manchester City set the Premier League record for most points, most goals and most wins in a single season by beating Brighton 3-1 on Wednesday.

City moved onto 97 points, two more than Chelsea's final total from the 2004-05 season, and 105 goals, two more than Chelsea's previous record haul from the 2009-10 season.

Pep Guardiola's team also now has 31 wins, surpassing the previous record of 30 set by Chelsea last season.

City posted a record 18 straight victories on its way to clinching the league title with five games to spare, matching a record held by Manchester United.

The champions lead by 20 points and have one last target - reaching 100 points by beating Southampton on Sunday in its final game of the season.

"We want 100 points and finish this almost-perfect season in the Premier League," Guardiola said.

City also won the League Cup this season, but was eliminated from the Champions League in the quarterfinals.

"I agree that to be considered one of the best, you have to win more," Guardiola said. "To be alongside United in the '90s or Liverpool in the '80s, you have to win more.

"In terms of stats and numbers, we were the best. That's why we are so satisfied."

