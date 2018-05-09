Police arrest man accused of assaulting store employee

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man who they say tried to steal from a store, then assaulted an employee.

>> MUGSHOTS: May 2018 Roundup

On April 18, police say Brandon Kampschmidt was caught by employees trying to steal merchandise from the CVS Pharmacy at S. 3rd Street and Southland Blvd. When asked to leave the store, Kampschmidt grabbed a bottle and smashed it over the head of an employee before fleeing.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man shot, killed in east Louisville apartment identified

+ 800+ pounds of marijuana seized in Bullitt County

+ Coroner: Human bones found under abandoned trailer

Kampschmidt is charged with felony assault.

LMPD previously asked for the public's help in identifying Kampschmidt. Someone recognized him and turned him into police.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.