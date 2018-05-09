Police seeking leads on man who assaulted store employee

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are asking for your help to locate a shoplifting suspect whose latest theft attempt ended in an assault.

On April 18, the suspect was caught by employees trying to steal merchandise from the CVS Pharmacy at S. 3rd Street and Southland Blvd. When asked to leave the store, the man grabbed a bottle and smashed it over the head of an employee before fleeing.

If you have information that can help police identify this man or locate him, call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous.

